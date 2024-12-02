Bezos Bets Big on Quite Startup to Dethrone Nvidia in AI Chip Market

In a strategic move to challenge Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance in the AI chip market, Amazon’s (AMZN) Jeff Bezos and Samsung have invested $700 million into Tenstorrent, an AI chip startup, valuing it at approximately $2.6 billion. Bloomberg, which reported on the story, highlighted this as a significant development in the competitive landscape for AI hardware innovation. This investment round was spearheaded by South Korea’s AFW Partners and Samsung Securities, with additional backing from Bezos Expeditions, LG Electronics, and Fidelity, reflecting strong faith in the leadership of Jim Keller, a renowned figure in semiconductor design.

The report noted that the infusion of capital into Tenstorrent is aimed at expanding its engineering capabilities, fortifying its global supply chain, and constructing large AI training servers to showcase its technology. The startup focuses on creating chips that are both powerful and cost-effective, sidestepping the use of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that Nvidia leverages, which Keller believes gives Nvidia an unsustainable cost advantage. Instead, Tenstorrent is leaning into open-source technologies and standards like RISC-V, promoting interoperability and reducing dependency on proprietary components.

Keller, with his history at tech giants like Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), advocates for open-source solutions, arguing that they not only attract more engineers but also foster a wider ecosystem conducive to innovation. This approach contrasts with Nvidia’s strategy of providing a vertically integrated solution from chip to data center design.

Despite Tenstorrent’s ambitious plans, it’s still in the early stages of market penetration, with contracts amounting to about $150 million compared to Nvidia’s massive datacenter revenue. The startup plans to introduce new AI processors bi-annually, while Nvidia aims for annual updates to its chip lineup.

The collaboration with major tech players is not just financial but strategic. Tenstorrent’s chips have been or will be manufactured by GlobalFoundries, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), and Samsung Electronics, with plans to explore 2-nanometer technology, aligning with the production timelines of TSMC, Samsung, and Japan’s Rapidus Corp.

This funding round also saw participation from Export Development Canada, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, Hyundai Motor Group, and Baillie Gifford, signaling broad interest and support from both within and outside the traditional tech investment spheres.

This move by Tenstorrent, backed by industry veterans and substantial capital, positions it as a potential disruptor in the AI chip sector, particularly in the realm of self-driving technology where efficient, cost-effective AI chips are crucial. The automotive industry, with its increasing reliance on AI for autonomous driving features, could be a significant market where Tenstorrent’s technology might make inroads, challenging Nvidia’s current lead in providing AI solutions for vehicles.

The report from Bloomberg highlights the strategic alliances and the vision of Tenstorrent to carve out a niche in an industry segment where innovation can quickly translate into market dominance. However, the path forward for Tenstorrent will require not just technological innovation but also strategic partnerships and market acceptance to truly compete with established players like Nvidia.