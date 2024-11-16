Cathie Wood Makes $38M Bet on Tech Giant

Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest (ARKK), has shown significant confidence in Amazon (AMZN) by purchasing 189,496 shares since the start of November. This includes strategic acquisitions of 5,843 shares on November 4, a substantial purchase of 150,675 shares on November 7, and smaller buys of 4,469 shares on November 13, and 28,509 shares on November 14. These transactions have resulted in ARK Funds holding a stake in Amazon valued at approximately $38.4 million as of the market close on November 15.

This period of investment coincides with Amazon’s latest strategic market move: the rollout of “Amazon Haul” within its app. This new feature is designed to capture the budget-conscious consumer by offering products priced at $20 or less, positioning Amazon to compete directly with fast-growing discount e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu. This initiative is part of Amazon’s broader strategy to appeal to a diverse customer base, particularly in a competitive landscape where price sensitivity can dictate market share.

Amazon is also gearing up for its holiday sales season, with plans to kick off Black Friday deals earlier than usual, starting November 21 and continuing through November 29. This extended sales period is strategically timed to capture consumer spending during one of the busiest shopping times of the year, potentially enhancing Amazon’s sales figures.

The broader e-commerce market seems poised for significant growth, as forecasted by Adobe. Online sales in the U.S. are projected to reach $240.8 billion during the 2024 holiday season, an 8.4% increase from the previous year. This projection, highlighted by Forbes on September 25, underscores the influence of discounting strategies, the power of social media influencers, and a consumer trend towards upgrading to higher-end goods.

The expected online sales growth is a marked improvement over the previous year’s 4.9% growth in November and December, signaling not only a recovery but a robust expansion in consumer spending online. This resurgence is likely fueled by an improving U.S. economic outlook, which could provide a fertile ground for retailers like Amazon to thrive.

Cathie Wood’s recent investments in Amazon reflect a belief in the company’s ability to leverage these trends for growth. With Amazon’s strategic initiatives like “Amazon Haul” and its proactive approach to holiday sales, ARK Funds’ investment could be seen as betting on Amazon’s capacity to capture a larger slice of the expanding e-commerce pie.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed flat on Friday at $202.75. The stock has gained 33% year to date and 39.5% over the past year.