Super Micro Stumbles: Server Maker’s Stock Sinks on Delayed Earnings Report

Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a company embroiled in financial scrutiny, has announced it will not be able to meet the deadline for filing its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30. This delay, communicated to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a filing made late Tuesday, prompted a 5% drop in SMCI stock during Wednesday’s midday trading, bringing the price to $20.60.

The server manufacturer, known for its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, cited the need for additional time to appoint and work with a new accounting firm as the reason for the delay. This step is crucial for reviewing the fiscal 2024 financials before proceeding with the preparation of its fiscal Q1 2025 Form 10-Q. This issue is compounded by the company’s existing delay in filing its 2024 Form 10-K.

The financial turbulence at Super Micro was further highlighted on October 30 when it was revealed that its auditor, Ernst & Young, had resigned due to concerns over financial reporting practices. Following this, Super Micro not only faced delays in its financial reporting but also hinted at a possible investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, adding to its woes.

In a business update on November 5, Super Micro reduced its sales expectations for both the September and December quarters, reflecting the ongoing operational and financial challenges the company is facing.

The implications of these delays extend beyond mere reporting issues. Super Micro is now at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange if it does not comply with the financial reporting requirements by November 16. The company has been given the option to either file the necessary reports by this date or present a plan to regain compliance, a deadline that adds significant pressure to resolve these issues swiftly.

The financial strain has taken a toll on SMCI’s stock performance, with shares plummeting 58% over the last month and a 27.3% decline year-to-date, showcasing the severe impact of these reporting delays and governance issues on investor confidence.