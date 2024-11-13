Bitcoin Soars to Unprecedented $93K+ High on Trump’s Crypto-Friendly Promises

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reached an unprecedented peak on Wednesday, surpassing $93,400 as the cryptocurrency market continued its upward trajectory in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election victory. This surge marks a continuation of what has been dubbed the “Trump trade,” with Bitcoin gaining more than 30% since Election Day.

The digital currency’s value has not only been buoyed by Trump’s win but has also more than doubled over the course of the year, reflecting strong investor confidence in the crypto sector. This confidence stems from Trump’s campaign promises, which included a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

Trump’s proposed policy shifts include the establishment of a crypto Presidential Advisory Council, the potential dismissal of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, and the creation of a “strategic national bitcoin stockpile.” These pledges have instilled a sense of optimism among crypto investors, anticipating less regulatory friction and possibly more institutional adoption of digital assets.

The ripple effect of this optimism was felt across other cryptocurrencies as well. Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Solana (SOL-USD) saw increases in their respective values, riding the wave of the general crypto market uplift.

However, the recent surge in Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is particularly noteworthy, largely due to Donald Trump’s announcement that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” playfully acronymed as DOGE. This move is widely viewed as another nod to cryptocurrency, given Musk’s well-known support for Dogecoin.

Trump shared that the commission will work with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to drive major structural reform throughout the federal government. While the primary focus is on improving efficiency, the appointment of Musk has undoubtedly drawn attention to the crypto world and Dogecoin in particular, given his past support and influence on the market.

Since the announcement, Dogecoin has seen a significant spike in value, suggesting that the market has responded positively to this development. With Musk at the helm of DOGE, it will be interesting to see how this move impacts not only Dogecoin but the broader crypto landscape as well.

It goes without saying that the market’s reaction underscores the significant role political events and policies can play in influencing cryptocurrency valuations. As the new administration begins to take shape, the crypto community will be watching closely to see how these promises translate into policy, which could further dictate the trajectory of bitcoin and other digital assets in the near future.

BTC Action: The flagship crypto was trading up by about 5% at $92,723 at the time of publication Wednesday.