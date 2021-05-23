Domino’s in the Netherlands to Offer Workers Salaries In Bitcoin

A Cointelegraph Saturday report reveals that Immensus Holding — a franchise managing 16 Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) locations in the Netherlands — will allow its more than 1,000 employees to choose between being paid in euros or Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) provided their salaries are above the minimum wage of the country.

“We are a modern company, and we work with a lot of young employees,” Immensus co-owner Jonathan Gurevich was quoted as saying by the publication. “We hear them talking about Bitcoin and we want to offer the opportunity to own cryptocurrency.”

Immensus said that all digital currency payments will be handled by BTC Direct, a Netherlands-based crypto firm.

Immensus’s announcement to compensate its employees with Bitcoins couldn’t have come at a better time. It coincides with the so-called “Bitcoin Pizza Day”, an occurrence set to remember the day in 2010 when a Florida software engineer by the name of Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 bitcoins — now the equivalent of nearly $380 million but worth only 40 bucks or so at the time — for a couple of Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) pizzas.

Hanyecz’s offer was taken up by a British man who bought the two pizzas for him for $25 in exchange for the 10,000 Bitcoins. The transaction marked the first-ever

successful retail purchase on a secure, decentralized blockchain-based network

Despite bitcoin’s parabolic rise, a rise never exhibited by any commodity, Hanyecz is not phased about his deal. “It wasn’t like Bitcoins had any value back then, so the idea of trading them for a pizza was incredibly cool,” he told The New York Times in an interview.

Meanwhile, Anthony Pompliano, a well-known investor within the crypto community, has announced an initiative set to celebrate the May 22, 2010 occurrence. On Wednesday he launched his “Bitcoin Pizza” brand that is aimed at supporting Bitcoin developers. Pompliano said he hopes to sell 10,000 pizzas from May 22 through May 22.

Today I am announcing Bitcoin Pizza – a new national pizza brand that is launching in 10 cities. The first pizzas will be delivered this Saturday, which is the 11 year anniversary of the infamous bitcoin pizza transaction. Buy pizza: https://t.co/L6AkyRPgjr 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUkCZd430Q — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) May 18, 2021

Price Action

Bitcoin traded 5.40% lower at $34,644 at press time. The token has lost 5.90% over the previous 24 hours.

h/t: Benzinga