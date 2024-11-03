Nvidia’s AI Gold Rush: Hyperscalers Pour Billions Into Chip Maker

Nvidia (NVDA), the Silicon Valley stalwart, has not only dominated the conversation in the tech sector but is set to redefine it with its upcoming third-quarter earnings scheduled for November 20, after the market closes. Despite the pending financial disclosure, Nvidia’s influence in the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector has already positioned it as a frontrunner, capturing the market’s imagination and investment dollars alike.

The company, which has seen its stock value spike by more than 173% year-to-date, significantly outpacing the Nasdaq’s 21.50% rise, has now added over $2 trillion to its market cap this year. This surge is primarily fueled by the AI revolution, where Nvidia commands an impressive 80% share of the market for AI chips and processors. These components are critical for training the vast datasets utilized by tech giants and enterprises aiming to leverage AI for diverse applications ranging from enhancing restaurant sales to advancing pharmaceutical research.

On November 8, Nvidia will replace Intel (INTC) in the prestigious Dow Jones Industrial Average, an accolade that underscores its market valuation of $3.32 trillion, making it the world’s second-most valuable company, just behind Apple (AAPL). This transition not only reflects Nvidia’s market dominance but also its pivotal role in the tech ecosystem.

The demand for Nvidia’s technology is mirrored by the spending spree of the tech behemoths. UBS analysts predict that the four largest hyperscalers—Google’s Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Microsoft—will collectively invest $267 billion in 2024 on capital projects related to AI, marking a 33.5% increase from this year’s forecast. This year alone, these companies are set to spend around $200 billion, highlighting the sector’s explosive growth trajectory.

Amazon (AMZN) has projected its 2024 capital expenditure at approximately $75 billion, with a significant portion earmarked for AI infrastructure, particularly for Amazon Web Services.

has projected its 2024 capital expenditure at approximately $75 billion, with a significant portion earmarked for AI infrastructure, particularly for Amazon Web Services. Meta Platforms (META) anticipates its infrastructure spending to escalate to between $38 billion and $40 billion this year, with expectations of further acceleration in 2024.

anticipates its infrastructure spending to escalate to between $38 billion and $40 billion this year, with expectations of further acceleration in 2024. Microsoft (MSFT) is poised to spend $80 billion this year after a previous fiscal year outlay of $55.4 billion, driven by ambitions in AI development.

is poised to spend $80 billion this year after a previous fiscal year outlay of $55.4 billion, driven by ambitions in AI development. Google (GOOG) is expected to spend $51 billion, underlining its commitment to AI as a core component of its future growth strategy.

Even outside the typical tech giants, Tesla (TSLA) is investing heavily in AI, with CEO Elon Musk’s vision of autonomous vehicles fueling an expected $11 billion investment this year.

Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has described the current AI demand as “insane,” a sentiment echoed in the company’s strategic moves. The launch of Nvidia’s new Blackwell chips, and plans for the subsequent Rubin system, are indicative of Nvidia’s strategy to maintain its lead in the AI chip market. Analyst Angelo Zino from CFRA highlighted that Nvidia’s Blackwell will likely capture a larger share of hyperscaler budgets, emphasizing the robust demand for AI technologies.

The financial community is keenly awaiting Nvidia’s third-quarter results, expected to show revenues around $32.5 billion, a figure that underscores the company’s pivotal role in the AI ecosystem. Nvidia’s narrative is not just about numbers but about shaping the future landscape of technology where AI not only enhances productivity but revolutionizes product development across industries.

As Nvidia continues to innovate, it not only sets the pace for technological advancement but also redefines what companies consider as infrastructure spending, making it clear that in the race for AI supremacy, Nvidia is not just a participant but a leader setting the course for others to follow.

Price Action: Nvidia shares rose 2% on Friday, closing at $135.31, which extends the stock’s yearly gain to above 200%.

