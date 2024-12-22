Morgan Stanley: Blackwell’s Strength to ‘Prevail’ Over Nvidia Concerns

Morgan Stanley (MS) has reiterated its enthusiasm for Nvidia (NVDA), suggesting that despite some mixed short-term indicators, the underlying dynamics of the $3.3T market cap company remain robust. The investment firm points out several market anxieties that currently cloud Nvidia’s outlook: a noticeable slowdown in the sales of prior generation Hopper builds, staggered readiness of different Blackwell product versions for shipment, and competitive projections from Marvell (MRVL) and Broadcom (AVGO) regarding their growth in AI-specific Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs).

However, Morgan Stanley argues that these near-term concerns do not detract from Nvidia’s long-term potential. The firm emphasizes robust demand for Nvidia’s new Blackwell architecture, which they believe will “prevail” and outweigh current market debates. This confidence is reflected in Morgan Stanley’s decision to maintain an ‘Overweight’ rating on Nvidia, setting a price target of $166, down from $168 per share, 23% above Friday’s closing price of $134.70.

Nvidia’s position in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector is fortified by its comprehensive ecosystem, which not only includes hardware like GPUs but also software solutions like CUDA, making it difficult for competitors to displace Nvidia’s market dominance in AI computing. The transition to Blackwell represents Nvidia’s latest attempt to maintain this lead by offering enhanced performance and energy efficiency, crucial for scaling AI applications from research to commercial environments.

Moreover, the broader industry trend towards AI isn’t just about hardware; it’s about the integration of AI capabilities into various sectors, from automotive to healthcare, where Nvidia’s technology plays a pivotal role. This demand is not transient but part of a larger shift towards AI-driven solutions across industries, suggesting that Nvidia’s growth trajectory, supported by its innovative pipeline, could see it through current market volatilities.

The mixed data points, such as slower sales of older models or the staggered release of new products, are typical in tech transitions where the market adjusts to new technological offerings. Yet, the overarching narrative Morgan Stanley highlights is one of resilience and growth, driven by Nvidia’s strategic positioning in the AI market. With competitors like Marvell and Broadcom focusing on niche but growing segments like ASICs for AI, Nvidia’s broad approach ensures it captures a significant portion of the market’s expansion.

In conclusion, while near-term market dynamics might present challenges, the strong foundational elements of Nvidia’s business model, coupled with ongoing demand for its latest technological advancements, suggest a positive outlook. Investors, according to Morgan Stanley, should look beyond immediate market noise to appreciate the enduring strength and innovation at Nvidia, which continues to position it as a leader in the AI technology space.

