Pelosi Dumps Nvidia and Apple, Doubles Down on Big Tech Calls

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, has recently made significant moves in the stock market, selling substantial shares of Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) while investing heavily in options for Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), as per recent congressional disclosure reports. These transactions, amounting to over $30 million, come at a time when Pelosi is recovering from a hip injury sustained during a trip to Luxembourg for the 80th-anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge.

Pelosi’s investment strategy appears to pivot towards Alphabet and Amazon, with her buying 50 call options each for both companies, valued between $250,001 and $500,000. These options, set to expire on January 16, 2026 with a strike price of $150, indicate a bullish outlook on these tech giants. This move could reflect a strategic shift towards companies with strong positions in cloud computing, advertising, and e-commerce, sectors that continue to grow despite broader market fluctuations.

On the selling front, Pelosi offloaded 31,600 shares of Apple, which were worth between $5 million and $25 million, and 10,000 shares of Nvidia, valued between $1 million and $5 million, both on December 31. These sales might suggest a reevaluation of her portfolio, possibly influenced by market conditions or personal investment strategies. Apple and Nvidia, known for their roles in consumer electronics and semiconductor technology respectively, have been part of her portfolio for years, hinting at a possible reallocation of investments towards other tech leaders.

The timing and nature of these trades have once again brought Pelosi’s stock transactions into the public eye, particularly after reports highlighted that a tracker following her investments yielded a 54% gain in 2024, surpassing many hedge funds and even the Inverse Cramer Stock Tracker ETF (SJIM). This performance has fueled ongoing debates about the ethics and transparency of congressional stock trading. Critics argue that legislators have access to non-public information that could influence their investment decisions, calling for more stringent regulations or even a ban on such activities.

Adding to the scrutiny, President Donald Trump in September questioned the timing of Pelosi’s stock sales, particularly with Visa (V), which occurred before a Department of Justice lawsuit against the company.

“Nancy Pelosi has a little problem because her husband sold their Visa stock – they had a lot of Visa stock – one day before it was announced that Visa is being sued by the Department of Justice,” President Trump said at the time during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York.

Financial disclosures revealed that Paul Pelosi, the husband of the former House Speaker, sold 2,000 shares of Visa stock on July 1, valued between $500K and $1 million.

Despite these criticisms, Pelosi’s office has maintained that all transactions adhere to the disclosure rules mandated by the STOCK Act, which requires members of Congress to report their trades within 45 days.

The broader conversation around these trades touches on significant issues of governance and ethics in public service. On one hand, supporters of congressional trading argue it’s part of free-market participation; on the other, opponents see it as a potential conflict of interest, advocating for reforms to ensure integrity in government. The debate is not just about Pelosi but reflects a systemic concern over how elected officials manage personal finances in relation to their public roles.

Pelosi’s recent trading activity, while legally disclosed, continues to spotlight the intersection of politics, personal finance, and public trust, especially in an era where every transaction by public figures is scrutinized for potential insider trading or ethical breaches. As the discussion around congressional trading evolves, it remains to be seen whether new policies will emerge to address these concerns or if the status quo of disclosure will continue to govern these practices.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.