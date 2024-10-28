AMD’s AI Moment: Q3 Earnings Put Chip Giant’s Strategy to the Test

As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gears up to unveil its fiscal third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday, the tech community is keenly observing for signs of robust health in the burgeoning AI market. AMD, a key player in the semiconductor industry, especially in AI and GPU technology, has become a bellwether for understanding the dynamics of tech investments and market trends.

In the past year, AMD’s stock has soared by 66%, outpacing the S&P 500 and starkly contrasting with competitors like Intel (INTC), whose shares have dropped 36% year-over-year and 55% year-to-date. This growth trajectory places AMD in direct competition with Nvidia (NVDA), the current titan of AI chips, although AMD trails significantly in market share. However, AMD’s recent announcements of new chips like the 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPU, Instinct MI325X AI chip, and Ryzen AI Pro 300 for AI PCs, signal its aggressive push into high-demand areas.

The expectations for AMD this quarter are set high with Bloomberg analysts predicting an adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 and revenues hitting $6.7 billion, a notable increase from $0.70 per share and $5.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

The spotlight is particularly on the Data Center segment, projected to generate $3.46 billion, reflecting a significant year-over-year growth, driven by AI and GPU revenue expected at $1.39 billion. This indicates strong corporate and cloud computing demands, fueled by AI applications.

However, not all sectors within AMD are expected to thrive equally. The gaming segment, once buoyant during the peak of the global health crisis, is forecasted to see revenues drop to $572 million, a sharp decline from the previous year. This downturn in gaming sales mirrors a broader market correction post the initial lockdown boom, where consumers had turned to gaming for entertainment.

AMD’s performance is not just a reflection of its own strategic bets but also serves as a precursor to Nvidia’s upcoming earnings, offering insights into the competitive landscape of AI and GPU technology. Investors are watching closely, as AMD’s results could either validate or adjust the high expectations set by Nvidia’s recent market dominance.

This earnings report could be pivotal. If AMD meets or exceeds expectations, it might reinforce the narrative that the AI sector is not just surviving but thriving, potentially driving further investments. Conversely, any shortfall could prompt a reassessment of tech valuations, particularly in the high-growth AI sector, affecting not just AMD but the broader tech market sentiment.

Price Action

As of Monday’s publication, AMD shares were up 2.36%, trading at $159.92. With a $253 billion market cap, the stock has gained over 14% in the past three months.