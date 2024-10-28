AI’s PhD Leap: OpenAI CFO Predicts AGI Breakthrough

At the Money 20/20 Conference, OpenAI’s CFO Sarah Friar sat down with Ed Ludlow on “Bloomberg Technology” to discuss the evolution of artificial intelligence and its trajectory towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Her insights suggest that we are on the brink of a transformative era in AI development (starting at minute 11 in the video).

Sarah Friar emphasized that AI has transitioned from being an experimental technology to a fundamental component of modern technology infrastructure. “AI isn’t experimental anymore,” she stated, highlighting the shift in perception and application of AI technologies across various sectors.

The conversation took a speculative turn towards AGI, a hypothetical form of AI that can understand or learn any intellectual task that a human being can. Friar hinted that AGI might be closer than the general public perceives. “If Sam [Altman, CEO of OpenAI] were here, he’d say AGI is closer than most think,” she remarked, aligning her views with the company’s leadership.

Perhaps the most startling revelation was the capability of OpenAI’s internal research models. These models, Friar claims, can perform at a PhD level across multiple disciplines. She described the experience of attending research meetings as mind-blowing, where the interplay between reasoning models like o1-preview and foundational models like GPT has led to “incredible outcomes.”

This development signifies a leap towards AI that not only processes and analyzes data but also synthesizes new information at an expert level in fields ranging from physics to English literature. Such advancements could revolutionize sectors like healthcare, finance, and education, where AI could serve as a powerful tool for professionals, enhancing their capabilities to unprecedented levels.

Friar’s comments suggest that the tools we carry in our pockets could soon embody the pinnacle of human intelligence across various domains, potentially changing how we work, learn, and even think.