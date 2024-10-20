Tesla’s Q3 Earnings Preview: Cybercab and Market Expectations

As Tesla (TSLA) gears up to announce its quarterly earnings this coming Wednesday, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth faces a mix of anticipation and skepticism following its recent “We, Robot” event. The spotlight is on the company’s financial health and its bold move into the autonomous vehicle market with the introduction of the Cybercab.

Analysts are projecting an adjusted earnings per share of $0.60, with revenue expectations set at $25.42 billion, according to a Bloomberg poll. This forecast comes on the heels of Tesla’s global delivery numbers showing improvement for the first time this year, potentially signaling a positive shift in automotive gross margins. This could be a silver lining for Tesla, helping to bolster its profit figures for the quarter.

However, not all reactions have been optimistic. The Cybercab, Tesla’s latest venture into driverless technology, unveiled at the event, has sparked considerable debate among investors and analysts. Priced at $30,000, the Cybercab aims to redefine urban mobility with its fully autonomous capabilities, lacking traditional controls like steering wheels or pedals. Yet, the reception was lukewarm at best. Jefferies analysts notably criticized the unveiling, questioning the feasibility of Tesla’s ambitious targets and labeling the Cybercab somewhat derisively.

The production timeline for the Cybercab, set by Elon Musk for “before 2027,” adds another layer of uncertainty, as investors and analysts alike seek more concrete details on how Tesla plans to navigate the transition from concept to mass production. Moreover, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Steve Man highlighted the potential need for Tesla to reconsider including conventional driving controls to cater to a broader market, suggesting that fully autonomous vehicles might not yet be ready for widespread adoption.

Tesla’s stock performance has mirrored this uncertainty, with shares dipping approximately 11% since the beginning of the year, reflecting investor jitters about the company’s direction and profitability in the face of increasing competition and technological challenges.

As Wednesday’s earnings call approaches, stakeholders are not just looking at the numbers. They’re keenly interested in Tesla’s strategy for the Cybercab, its impact on future revenue streams, and how Tesla plans to maintain its edge in the EV market while venturing into new territories like robotaxis. This earnings report could be pivotal for Tesla, potentially setting the tone for its stock performance in the coming months.

Price Action:

TSLA lost 0.25% during Friday’s trading and changed hands at $220.15, accelerating its monthly decline to about 7.37%.