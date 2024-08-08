SpaceX Sets Launch Date for Historic Polaris Dawn Mission: First Private Spacewalk on the Horizon

SpaceX has announced that the eagerly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission, a groundbreaking private spaceflight, is now scheduled to launch no earlier than August 26.

This date was revealed by the Polaris Program on August 8, and the exact timings will be made public in the days leading up to the launch.

Originally set for July 31, the mission was postponed to prioritize NASA’s Crew-9 launch, which has since been rescheduled to September 24. Polaris Dawn, now taking precedence, will see four crew members — Jared Isaacman, Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis, and Anna Menon — spending five days orbiting Earth.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will transport these astronauts to an altitude of approximately 700 kilometers, marking the highest point humans have ever reached on an orbital mission.

Spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who also serves as mission commander and financial backer for the Polaris Program, the team includes experienced pilot Scott Poteet and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

One of the key highlights of Polaris Dawn is its focus on advancing private space exploration, with a planned spacewalk that will be the first ever conducted outside of a government-sponsored mission.

The venture also aims to break new ground by testing the Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule’s limits, reaching an altitude of around 435 miles.

As preparations for Polaris Dawn enter the final stages, the excitement surrounding this landmark mission continues to build. Not only is it set to establish a new record for commercial astronauts, but it also symbolizes a significant milestone in the rapidly evolving realm of private spaceflight.