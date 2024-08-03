Five Fingers, Infinite Possibilities: Figure’s Humanoid Hand Breakthrough

NEWS: Figure 02 coming 8.6pic.twitter.com/ur3KIvFSzV — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) August 2, 2024

Figure, the humanoid robotics company founded by Brett Adcock, is making significant strides in developing advanced robotic hands, a crucial component for general-purpose robots.

In a recent post on X, Adcock highlighted the company’s remarkable progress in this area, emphasizing the importance of five-fingered hands in robotics and the challenges associated with their development.

“Five fingered hands are critical for general robotics and yet old school roboticists are afraid of the complexity,” Adcock stated, pointing out the limited progress in this field outside of prosthetics.

This lack of advancement prompted Figure to take on the challenge of designing their own hands from the ground up, encompassing mechanical, sensory, electrical, wiring, and control aspects.

Adcock shared images comparing Figure’s second-generation hand to their latest fourth-generation model, showcasing the rapid improvements made in just 15 months.

“Crazy that both hands below were designed in the last ~15 months, they will only get better and better,” he remarked, hinting at the potential for even more significant advancements in the near future.

This progress in robotic hand technology is part of a broader vision for humanoid robots that Adcock believes is now becoming feasible.

In a separate post, he stated, “Only recently has time opened a window of opportunity to scale billions of intelligent humanoids.” Adcock emphasized the uniqueness of the current moment, saying, “This was not feasible 5 years ago. We are fortunate to be in 2024, the first year in history when this is possible.”

The rapid development of these advanced robotic hands, coupled with other technological breakthroughs, is pushing the field of humanoid robotics into new territory.

Adcock’s enthusiasm is palpable as he declares, “Life is about to turn into a SciFi film,” suggesting that the widespread deployment of humanoid robots may be closer than many people realize.

Figure’s achievements in robotic hand development represent a significant step towards creating more versatile and capable humanoid robots. As these technologies continue to evolve at an accelerating pace, they have the potential to revolutionize various industries and aspects of daily life.

However, the rapid advancement of humanoid robotics also raises important questions about the societal, ethical, and economic implications of widespread robot deployment.

As companies like Figure and Tesla push their boundaries of what’s possible in robotics, it will be crucial for society to engage in thoughtful discussions about how to integrate these technologies responsibly and beneficially.

As we stand at the cusp of what Adcock sees as a new era in robotics, it’s clear that the field is evolving at an unprecedented rate. The coming months are likely to bring even more dramatic advances, potentially reshaping our world in ways that were once confined to the realm of science fiction.