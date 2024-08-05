Global Markets Plunge: Tech Titans Tumble as Recession Fears Surge

Global financial markets experienced a significant downturn on Monday, with major indices plummeting amid growing concerns over the health of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 1,000 points, or 2.6%, marking its most severe decline since late 2022. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 suffered substantial losses, dropping 3.4% and 3.00% respectively.

The turmoil extended far beyond U.S. borders, with international markets reeling from the shock. Japan’s stock market, in particular, witnessed a historic plummet, recording its most dramatic one-day loss since the infamous Black Monday crash of 1987.

This global market upheaval has intensified fears of widespread economic instability.

At the heart of this market meltdown lies the specter of a potential U.S. recession, fueled by disappointing employment data released the previous Friday. Investors are increasingly apprehensive about the Federal Reserve’s strategy, questioning whether the central bank’s decision to maintain its target fed funds interest rate range of 5.25% to 5.5%, is appropriate given signs of economic deceleration.

The tech sector bore the brunt of the sell-off, with industry giants facing significant declines. Nvidia (NVDA) saw its value erode by 6.2%, while Apple’s (AAPL) shares plummeted 4.8% following news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, (BRK-B) had substantially reduced its stake in the company.

Other tech stalwarts, including Tesla (TSLA) and Microsoft (MSFT), also experienced notable drops.

The ripple effects of this market turbulence were felt acutely across Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 (^N225) index confirmed entry into bear market territory, shedding a staggering 12.5% – its largest point drop in history. This severe reaction that follows a surprise interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan last week, underscores the interconnectedness of global financial markets and the far-reaching impact of U.S. economic indicators.

As investors grapple with this volatility, the focus remains on upcoming economic data and potential policy responses from central banks worldwide.