How The Swiss Economy Escaped the Ravages of Inflation

Despite the high inflation rates across many countries, Switzerland’s economy is faring much better. In 2022, Swiss inflation hit a 29-year peak of 3.5%, which in comparison to other economies like the United States (9.1%), UK (11.1%) and Euro Zone (10.6%) remains relatively low given the current circumstances worldwide.

This speaks not only to their economic stability but also reveals that their policies have been effective at keeping prices in check despite ongoing global pressures on money markets.

Moreover, economists suggest that the inflation is gradually decreasing.

It’s beginning to show signs of deceleration, stated Tobias Straumann, professor of modern and economic history at the University of Zurich in an interview with CNBC.

We are all curious to know how Switzerland has been able to evade inflation, and what other countries can learn from their approach. Check out the video below for further insight!

Create Content With AI

Risk Our Money Not Yours | Get 50% Off Any Account