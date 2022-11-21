The Crypto Sphere Puzzled by Buterin’s “Something Important Is About to Happen” Tweet

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared a tweet that has left the crypto community scratching their heads.

Buterin, one of the most prominent voices in the crypto sphere, tweeted that he had “heard through the grapevine” about an “important” upcoming event, though he did not give any specific details.

I'm hearing through the grapevine that something important is about to happen. Please recognize the fact that my elite social connections to people who are early to know things make me cool, and please help me validate my self-image of coolness. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 21, 2022

The cryptocurrency community is obviously confused by the strange tweet and is still trying to determine whether Buterin was joking or if there was a hidden meaning.

Veiled warning or not, Buterin’s tweet comes after Paul Graham, a prominent entrepreneur and venture capitalist, said that the cryptocurrency economy was about to experience “a systemic risk” based on information he had heard from a “trustworthy” person.

“I don’t know anything concrete, but if I were exposed, I would be concerned,” Graham said.

A person I have known for more than ten years, who I consider trustworthy, is convinced the cryptocurrency economy will shortly experience a systemic risk. I don’t know anything concrete, but if I were exposed, I would be concerned. — Paul Graham (@paulg) November 20, 2022

It’s likely that Buterin was mocking Graham for his hazy warning of an impending crash.

Even though Graham’s tweet was viewed by the cryptocurrency community as pointless fear-mongering, there are concerns that other large companies might be impacted by the shocking collapse of the Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX and its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried.

According to reports, Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group empire is speculated as facing solvency issues with its crypto brokerage Genesis having difficulty raising funds.

