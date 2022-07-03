Ripple Is Making Waves Again With The Launch Of First National Land Registry On XRP Ledger

Despite the softening of the cryptocurrency markets, blockchain technology adoption is still on the rise. The Colombian government recently announced that it would be taking advantage of the XRP blockchain technology in order to create a more efficient land registry system.

Peersyst Technology, Ripple‘s partner and a software and blockchain development firm, will be responsible for developing the system.

After a year of work, @Ripple partner @Peersyst Technology, a Barcelona-based software development firm, has announced the launch of Colombia’s first National Land Registry on top of the XRPL Blockchain https://t.co/UOZBaGtzOj — cryptowaikoah (@cryptowaikoah) July 1, 2022

This news comes as a relief to many XRP investors who have been waiting for wider adoption of the cryptocurrency. With over 50 million Colombians set to benefit from the new system, it is likely that other governments will soon follow suit. This could lead to a surge in the price of XRP as demand for the cryptocurrency increases.

The use of blockchain in the distribution of land titles is not a new development. In fact, this project has been ongoing for over a year now, with the Colombian government’s “Digital Government” initiative working with the Barcelona-based firm to make it happen.

Now, however, it is official: the country will be using XRP Stamp to verify and certify digital files and records on XRP Ledger (XRPL). This will enable the National Land Agency to store information on the blockchain, ensuring its authenticity with the use of QR codes.

Ultimately, this project could help to streamline the process of transferring land titles, making it more efficient and secure.

The Colombian government’s decision to launch its national land registry on the XRP Ledger is a major vote of confidence in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. This move could be seen as a sign of things to come as other countries begin to recognize the potential benefits that blockchain technology can offer.

It will be interesting to see how this development impacts the overall crypto market and whether or not other countries decide to adopt similar initiatives.

Price Action

XRP gained 0.72% during today’s trading and changed hands at $0.316, decelerating its weekly decline to about 12%.

Jasper - The Real Deal!

Risk Our Money Not Yours | Get 80% Off Any Account!