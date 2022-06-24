Short trading is a technique used by traders to profit from falling prices. A trader who believes that the price of a security will fall can open a short position, which allows them to sell the security at the current price and buy it back at a lower price. This difference in price is known as the “short squeeze.”

Long trading, on the other hand, is a technique used by traders to profit from rising prices. A trader who believes that the price of a security will rise can open a long position, which allows them to buy the security at the current price and sell it back at a higher price. This difference in price is known as the “long squeeze.”

Both short and long trading can be profitable if done correctly, but it is important to understand the risks involved before entering into any position.

Short trading is riskier than long trading because a trader must be correct about the direction of the price movement in order to profit. If a trader is incorrect about the direction of the price movement, they could lose money.

Long trading is less risky than short trading because a trader does not have to be as precise about the direction of the price movement. Even if a trader is slightly incorrect about the direction of the price movement, they can still profit from their position.

The bottom line

Short trading is simply selling a security you do not own and hope to buy the same security back at a lower price so you can have a profit. A long trade is when you buy a security and hope to sell it at a higher price so you can have a profit.

Short trading is usually associated with bearish market conditions while long trading is usually associated with bullish market conditions.

Jasper - The Real Deal!

Undercurrent Trader