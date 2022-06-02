Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi Abandons The Project

Ryoshi, the pseudonymous creator of Shiba Inu (SHIB), has left the project.

On May 30, Ryoshi took down all his tweets and deactivated his Twitter account. In addition to removing his tweets, Ryoshi also deleted all SHIB-related blogs, including the original ‘All Hail the Shiba’ on Medium. This came as a surprise to the SHIB community, as Ryoshi had been an active and vocal member of the project since its launch in August 2020.

As of now, it is unclear why Ryoshi has taken such a drastic measure.

Surprisingly, it’s been a year since the SHIB creator last published a blog or tweet. After a year, Ryoshi returned and, interestingly enough on Memorial Day, only to remove all of his previous posts and blogs, as well as change his profile picture to Buddhist Jetsun Milarepa, one of Tibet’s most famous yogis and poets.

Ryoshi’s exit leaves many questions unanswered, such as why he chose to delete everything and where he has been for the past year. Some speculate that he is feeling pressure from investors to produce even more results, and that the deletion of his previous content is an attempt to start fresh.

Others believe that the Shiba Inu founder is simply taking a long break between projects and that his return and subsequent deletion of content is part of his creative process.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that Ryoshi’s disappearance and reappearance have left many people wondering what he’s up to.

It should be noted that despite him exiting the project, SHIB has not been affected. If the community had any fears, the token’s price would have been deep in the red. However, SHIB continues to trade in positive territory, gaining 0.71% by the close of trading Tuesday and changing hands at $0.00001185 per coin.

This is a positive development that shows that the community is still confident in SHIB’s future. Of course, it remains to be seen how the $7 billion market cap memecoin will perform in the future without its founder. However, for now, it seems like the community is still behind the project.

Only time will tell if this confidence is justified.

