Why Cryptos are Popping Off

Bitcoin surges above $42K

Ether accelerates to clear the $2,700 level

Cryptocurrencies are on the rise once again. On Wednesday, Bitcoin (BTC) rose by more than 9% and added nearly $3,000 to its price as it breached the $42,000 mark while Ethereum’s cryptocurrency ether (ETH) gained 7.6% to clear the $2,700 level. The sudden increase in values comes after the last weeks of strong volatility in the market prompted by uncertainty around the impact of the crisis in Ukraine.

Similarly, most other major coins are attempting an upside correction with, Cardano (ADA), Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) surpassing gains of 5%, 20%, 9%, 7% and 6%, respectively.

The sudden increase in crypto value comes a day after news of President Biden reportedly planning to sign an executive order this week to firm up the government’s approach to cryptocurrencies. There’s been a lot of discussion about the crypto market in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis and whether they play a role in helping to mitigate the effects of the conflict.

The short answer is that — and this despite the fact that the macro backdrop right now favors commodities — not just BTC and ether, but the crypto market as a whole can in fact play a very important role considering the current geopolitical situation developing in the region.

Cryptocurrencies are borderless, decentralized, and secure, which makes them well-suited for use in times of conflict or crisis. And, as per on-chain data provider Santiment, crypto discussions continue to gather pace with experts and enthusiasts alike debating the pros and cons of the technology.

🥇🥈 In spite of #gold, #silver, and #preciousmetals being the dominant sector thus far, there haven't really been signs of an uptick of discussion on #crypto platforms. This is a good sign, as we have historically seen $BTC drop if they get popular. 😌 https://t.co/FAMuMKV7xE pic.twitter.com/3ozOy5xWs4 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 8, 2022

In his latest report on Wednesday, March 9, Singapore’s largest bank CEO Piyush Gupta said that cryptocurrencies will take over the role of state-backed money and that “private money (crypto) will continue to grow as a meaningful store of value, much like gold is today.”