Crypto Donations To Ukraine Spike As Funds Pour In From Ether And BTC

The Ukrainian government and its people are in the middle of a fierce conflict against advancing Russian forces, and are currently seeking donations from the public to help fund their war efforts.

Russia has been providing support to the separatists in Ukraine for years, and the current invasion has taken a heavy toll on the country.

The Block is reporting that Ukraine’s official Twitter account intrigued the crypto community by mentioning an “airdrop” Thursday morning.

While details remain sparse about the initiative, the publication notes the announcement appears to have prompted a fresh influx of donations.

As per the latest data by Dune Analytics, Ether (ETH) donations to Ukraine’s government and organizations supporting its fight against the Russian invasion have spiked in recent days with more than $11 million worth of ETH, as well as nearly $10 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) being donated as of Thursday morning. Donations have also been collected in the form of other crypto assets, including TRON (TRX) and Polkadot (DOT).

Forbes is also reporting that donations have topped more than $52 million as the price of cryptocurrencies rise. The donations include a non-fungible token (NFT) of the Ukrainian flag sold for $6.5 million on Wednesday, marking the tenth most expensive NFT ever sold.