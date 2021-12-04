Ameca, A Scarily Realistic Humanoid Robot

UK-based robot design company Engineered Arts has developed a scarily realistic robot that can display lifelike facial expressions with ease.

In a brief video released on YouTube, the company shows off what they’re calling “the future face of robotics” — a full-size humanoid robot named Ameca. The bot can smile, routinely blink its eyes and gasp in shock. It can also perform a number of moves and expressions in a matter of seconds as its hands and fingers move fluidly and elegantly before looking at the camera quite surprised.

According to the company, Ameca can “strike an instant rapport with anybody” due to its person-like nature.

The robot’s congeniality makes it “the perfect platform to develop interaction between us humans and any metaverse or digital realm,” the company states, adding that the bot is “[d]esigned specifically as a platform for development into future robotics technologies”.

Engineered Arts also notes that owners can “gain access to all the robots [sic] data, control it as [their] personal avatar, animate and simulate, all available from anywhere in the world.”

The clip below is a demonstration of the latest advances in automation, robotics technology, and artificial intelligence.