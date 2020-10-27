Apple (AAPL): 4Q20 Whisper Number

Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ : AAPL) is set to announce its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings after the market close on Thursday/Oct. 29. CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri are expected to hold an investor conference call following the earnings release where they will detail the company’s financial status as of fall season. The call is scheduled to take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, 5 p.m. Eastern.

Consensus

Current Wall Street consensus suggests that Apple will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71, indicating a 5.3% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus forecast for the June-September period is for revenue of $64.2 billion, 0.24% higher than the $64.04 billion posted in the fourth-quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, EarningsWhisper.com reports a whisper number of $0.80 per share and revenue of $63.72 billion. As a quick reminder, Apple reported 4Q19 EPS of $0.76, $0.05 better than the Street’s consensus estimate of $0.71. Revenue increased 1.78% on a year-over-year basis to $64.04 billion from $62.9 billion. Last quarter Cueprtino reported EPS of $0.64 and revenue of $59.7 billion.

As for the current quarter, the company didn’t provide any guidance, given the ongoing uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, just like in the third-quarter, the firm is expected to weather the global health crisis just fine.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s fourth-quarter 2019 reported revenue of $64.04 billion, would match the Street’s forecasts for Cupertino’s actual fiscal performance in the fourth-quarter of 2020. Although such a performance in the September-quarter wouldn’t represent growth, it would show the iPhone maker’s strength during a global pandemic that has plunged the global economy into a recession of historic proportions.

AAPL Stock Price

Shares of Apple are up $0.71, or 0.62%, to $115.69 in pre-market action. The stock closed Friday at $115.05. AAPL has gained roughly 89% year-over-year and 57% year-to-date. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are currently printing at $114.84 and $98.03 levels, respectively. Additionally, shares of the $2T market cap company trade at a forward and trailing P/E ratio of 29.85 and 34.9, respectively.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cupertino, Calif.-based company have traded between a 52-week range of $53.15 – $137.98.