Mark Cuban Blasts Senate Over Coronavirus Stalemate

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban on Tuesday criticized a pair of U.S. Senators for stalling the approval of the coronavirus stimulus package in the U.S. Senate.

“BOTH OF YOU NEED TO DO YOUR [F—ING] JOB!,” Cuban said in a tweet, referring to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, and John Cornyn, R-Texas. “[SenSchumer,] stop kissing progressive ass,” Cuban said. “We can’t solve every problem in this deal.” Cuban also said that Cornyn should “stop kissing big corporate ass.”

“They don’t need buybacks or [executive] bonuses. They have no choice but to take any deal they can get,” Cuban added.

In his next tweet, the Dallas Mavericks owner pleaded for quick action on a deal that’s expected to jump-start an economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The economy is crashing and people are getting sick and dying because you 2 hard d—s think your agendas are bigger than the health and future of the American people,” he wrote. “They are not. There is no perfect deal. TIME IS OUR ENEMY. Get this done today!”

Cuban also said that the longer it takes to get the $2 trillion dollar deal done, the more businesses will be forced to shut down and layoff employees.