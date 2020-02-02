Google (GOOGL): 4Q19 Whisper Number

Google-parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ : GOOGL, GOOG) is set to announce its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings after the market close on Monday/Feb.3. The financial report marks the official kickoff of the Sundar Pichai era at the helm of the tech company. Analysts polled by FactSet expect the search and advertising giant to report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.57, down from $12.91 a share expected at the beginning of the quarter, and revenue of $46.9 billion.

That would be $2.45 higher the $10.12 per share posted last quarter and $0.20 lower posted in the fourth-quarter of 2018. 4Q19 revenue is projected to be $6.4 billion higher than the $40.5 billion posted in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, EarningsWhisper.com reports a whisper number of $13.05 per share. As a quick reminder, Alphabet reported 4Q18 EPS of $12.77, $2.35 better than the Street’s consensus estimate of $10.42. Revenue increased 23%/year-over-year basis to $136.8 billion and up 22% for the fourth-quarter to $39.3 billion.

Investors and momo traders should be on the lookout not only for 4Q/19 EPS and revenue numbers but also for traffic acquisition costs, or TAC. The measure represents a critical cost of revenue for Google.

Google Stock Price

Google closed Friday at $1,432.78. Ticker gained 4 points, however, in extended hours to $1,437.00. GOOGL is up 296 points, or 25.9%, year-over-year and has gained roughly 5% year-to-date with the 50-day MA and 200-day MA printing at $1,407 and $1,276 levels, respectively. Additionally, shares of Alphabet trade at a forward P/E ratio of 26.43 and have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator of 53.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mountain View, CA-based company have traded between a 52-week range of $1,027.03 – $1,500.58.

Google has a current market cap of $988.7 billion.