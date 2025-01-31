Intel Nets $534M in Interest from Overturned EU Antitrust Fine

Reuters reports that US chipmaker Intel (INTC) has been awarded a significant sum of 515.55 million euros ($534 million) in default interest by EU antitrust regulators. This payment compensates for the interest on a 1.06 billion euro fine that was initially imposed in 2009 but later annulled by Europe’s second-top court. The interest was disbursed on November 6, 2024, according to EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera, in response to queries from EU lawmakers.

In 2022, Intel took legal action against the European Commission, demanding 593 million euros ($616 million) in interest after the court’s decision to scrap the original fine. This legal move highlights a growing trend where companies challenge the EU’s executive body not just on the penalties themselves but also on the financial implications of the delays in fine annulments.

Despite the annulment of the bulk of the original fine, the European Commission’s findings against Intel’s practices, specifically payments to major computer manufacturers like HP, Acer, and Lenovo to delay or halt rival products, were upheld. This led to another fine of 376 million euros ($391 million) being levied against Intel in 2023. These payments were seen as an attempt to block competitors, particularly Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), from gaining market share, which is a clear violation of EU competition laws.

This saga between Intel and the EU regulators sheds light on the complexities of antitrust enforcement in the tech sector, where fines can run into billions and the legal battles over these fines can span years. The interest compensation Intel received underscores the financial stakes involved and the rigorous legal scrutiny that accompanies antitrust decisions in the EU. It also illustrates how regulatory bodies must navigate the fine line between enforcing competition laws and respecting judicial overturns, ensuring that companies like Intel are fairly compensated for the time their funds were tied up due to legal proceedings.

The case is indicative of broader issues in how antitrust fines are managed, the implications for companies’ financial strategies, and the ongoing dialogue between regulatory enforcement and judicial oversight in the European Union. This development might encourage other companies to similarly seek compensation for default interest, potentially influencing future EU antitrust enforcement practices and the speed at which such disputes are resolved.

