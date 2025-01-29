Nvidia Stock Slides Again as Fears of Stricter China Sales Curbs Intensify

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) took a significant hit on Wednesday, dropping 6% to an intraday low of $120.05, following Bloomberg’s report that Trump administration officials are considering new restrictions on the sale of Nvidia’s chips to China. These potential curbs focus on Nvidia’s H20 chips, which are tailored versions designed to comply with existing U.S. export limitations.

Nvidia responded to the news by stating readiness to collaborate with the administration on its AI strategy, pointing out that the performance thresholds set by the previous administration reflect standards from five years ago, applicable to then-current gaming and workstation products. This suggests Nvidia views the potential new restrictions as somewhat misaligned with today’s technological landscape.

This week has been tumultuous for Nvidia, with the company experiencing its worst single-day market cap loss on Monday due to investor concerns over DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup. DeepSeek’s introduction of a new open source AI model, which claims to use less expensive chips and data, has stirred the market. The fear is that this could reduce demand for Nvidia’s high-end chips, impacting their market position and potentially disrupting the upward trajectory of earnings expectations for Nvidia and other tech giants.

Despite these concerns, Nvidia shares managed a 9% rebound on Tuesday – partially recovering from a 17% loss the previous day that erased nearly $600 billion from its market cap – with Wall Street analysts arguing that the initial sell-off might have been an overreaction. However, the quick decline on Wednesday after the Bloomberg report indicates ongoing investor nervousness about Nvidia’s exposure to China’s market and the broader implications of U.S.-China tech tensions.

Investors are now eagerly awaiting updates from major Nvidia clients like Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta (META), who are set to report after the market closes on Wednesday. These updates could provide insights into the current demand for AI chips, potentially offering more clarity on Nvidia’s market position amid these geopolitical and competitive challenges.

The situation underscores the delicate balance tech companies like Nvidia must navigate between innovation, market expectations, and international politics. As U.S. policies continue to tighten around technology exports to China, companies are forced to adapt their strategies, which might involve developing new products or finding alternative markets, all while maintaining investor confidence in their growth prospects.

