Nvidia Bounces Back: Stock Recovers After $600 Billion AI Frenzy Loss

Nvidia (NVDA) experienced a significant rebound on Tuesday, with its stock rising nearly 7% to $126.38, partially recovering from a seismic market event the previous day that erased nearly $600 billion from its market cap. This volatility was sparked by concerns over the cost-effectiveness of AI model development, following the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that claimed to achieve performance levels comparable to leading AI models but at significantly lower costs.

The market’s reaction was driven by fears that US tech companies might be overspending on AI infrastructure, especially in light of DeepSeek’s revelation that it could deliver comparable or even superior performance to models like GPT-4o while using considerably less computational power. Jefferies noted in a research report that this development could pressure AI companies to reassess their massive capital expenditure plans, potentially leading to a slower growth trajectory for data center revenue and profits. This sentiment was particularly concerning for Nvidia, given its pivotal role in supplying high-priced GPUs essential for AI training and inference.

Despite the market’s initial panic, Nvidia itself responded positively to DeepSeek’s advancements, describing the R1 model to CNBC as “an excellent AI advancement and a perfect example of Test Time Scaling.” This statement from Nvidia suggests confidence in their market position, perhaps anticipating that the evolution in AI technology might not diminish but rather diversify the demand for their products.

Wall Street analysts, however, were more cautious. On Tuesday, they continued to dissect the implications of DeepSeek’s model for the broader AI industry. Analysts from JPMorgan (JPM) and Citi (C) raised questions about the actual costs of DeepSeek’s model development, pointing out that the startup’s use of “distillation” techniques, leveraging Meta’s open-source Llama AI model, might not reflect the full cost of development. JPMorgan’s Harlan Sur emphasized the need for cost validation, while Citi’s Christopher Danley argued that despite these revelations, AI spending might continue to grow strongly, considering the technology is still in its early stages.

Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri acknowledged DeepSeek’s achievement in developing a competitive model with limited computational resources compared to US hyperscalers, suggesting a potential shift in how AI models might be developed in the future, focusing more on efficiency rather than sheer computing power.

The broader tech market also felt the repercussions, with the Nasdaq dropping 3% on Monday, although recovery signs appeared by Tuesday with other chipmakers like Broadcom (AVGO) and TSM also seeing gains. This situation underscores a pivotal moment for the AI industry, where innovation in efficiency and cost could disrupt traditional growth models but might also lead to new opportunities for companies that can adapt quickly to these changes.

In essence, while Nvidia’s immediate stock performance has shown resilience, the long-term implications of DeepSeek’s approach to AI model training could influence the strategic direction of AI infrastructure investments, challenging companies like Nvidia to innovate not just in hardware but in the broader ecosystem of AI development.

