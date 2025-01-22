Trump Grants Pardon to ‘Silk Road’ Founder Ross Ulbricht

President Donald Trump has granted a “full and unconditional” pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the infamous Silk Road, a dark web marketplace that facilitated the sale of illegal drugs, hacking tools, and stolen identities from 2011 to 2013. Ulbricht, who operated under the pseudonym ‘Dread Pirate Roberts’, was arrested in 2013, convicted in 2015, and sentenced to two life terms plus an additional 40 years without the possibility of parole for his role in conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, money laundering, and computer hacking.

The announcement of Ulbricht’s pardon was made on Trump’s social media platform, TRUTH Social, where he shared that he had personally called Ulbricht’s mother to inform her of the decision. Trump’s statement dismissed the sentencing as “ridiculous” and labeled the Justice Department officials who worked to convict Ulbricht as “scum.” He accused them of being part of the same group he claims has politically weaponized government actions against him.

“The scum that worked to convict [Ross] were some of the same lunatics who were involved in the modern-day weaponization of government against me,” said Trump.

Silk Road operated on the Tor network, which provides anonymity to its users, and transactions were conducted using Bitcoin, emphasizing Ulbricht’s aim to foster privacy and personal autonomy. Despite these ideals, the marketplace’s activities had severe unintended consequences, including contributing to drug sales amounting to over $200 million and an estimated near million user registrations. Ulbricht himself has admitted to the negative outcomes, expressing in 2021 his intention was “to help us move toward a freer and more equitable world.”

Ulbricht’s case was also marked by allegations of soliciting murders-for-hire to protect his enterprise, although no evidence was found to substantiate these claims. The complexity of his legal battle and the severe sentencing reflect broader debates about the regulation of the internet, privacy rights, and the ethical implications of digital marketplaces.

Trump’s decision to pardon Ulbricht aligns with previous promises made during his campaign to address what he perceives as judicial overreach or political persecution. His action has sparked discussions about the balance between law enforcement, individual freedoms, and the evolving landscape of digital crime and punishment. This pardon not only frees Ulbricht but also reignites conversations about the nature of justice in the digital age, the role of cryptocurrencies in illegal activities, and the extent of presidential pardon powers.

