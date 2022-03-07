Ex-Trump Aide: Ukraine’s Zelensky Is A ‘Puppet’

In an interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday, Ret Col. Douglas Macgregor, who former President Donald Trump appointed as a senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “puppet” and said the Russians have been too gentle in their attack on Ukraine.

“The first five days Russian forces I think frankly were too gentle. They have now corrected that. So, I would say another ten days this should be completely over,” Macgregor said, adding that Zelensky “is postponing the inevitable.”

“Zelensky…he is putting huge numbers of his own population at unnecessary risk,” Macgregor said. “Quite frankly, most of what comes out of Ukraine is debunked as lies within 24-48 hours. The notions of taking and retaking airfields, all of this is nonsense. It hasn’t happened.”

Macgregor, who it’s worth pointing out, with his writings on military issues has contributed to the transformation of the US, NATO, as well as the Israeli armed forces, laughed when Varney asked if he thought the Ukrainian President was a hero for standing up for himself and his own people.

“No, I do not,” Macgregor chuckled. “I don’t see anything heroic about the man. And I think the most heroic thing he can do right now is to come to terms with reality. Neutralize Ukraine.”

He continued: “This is not a bad thing. A neutral Ukraine would be good for us as well as for Russia. It would create the buffer that, frankly, both sides want. But he is, I think, being told to hang on and try to drag this out, which is tragic for the people that have to live through this.”

Varney ended the interview saying he was inclined to disagree with Macgregor, but, you know, he said, “we’ll see how this works out.”