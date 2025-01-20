TSMC’s Tech Dominance: 3 Generations Ahead of Domestic Rivals, 1 Ahead Globally

Phelix Lee, an equity analyst at Morningstar, shared his insights on TSMC’s outlook during a recent discussion on CNBC. Lee pinpointed the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry as the primary risk for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) in the current year. He noted that while the AI segment remains robust, other segments such as consumer and industrial applications are experiencing a downturn, affecting the overall utilization rates across the industry, including TSMC.

According to Lee, the recovery of these lagging market segments is crucial. A lack of rebound could significantly impact TSMC’s operations and the broader semiconductor market’s health. This cyclical risk underscores the inherent volatility in semiconductor demand, which can influence TSMC’s performance despite its strong position in certain high-growth areas like AI.

Regarding technological advancement, Lee provided a detailed comparison of TSMC’s capabilities against its global and regional competitors. He explained that TSMC holds a substantial lead over domestic Chinese competitors like SMIC and Huahong. Specifically, he estimated TSMC to be about three generations ahead in chip technology, with TSMC on track to mass produce two-nanometer chips by the end of the year, while SMIC is still operating at or researching around the seven to five-nanometer range.

When comparing TSMC to other major players like Samsung and Intel (INTC), Lee suggested that TSMC leads by about one to half a generation, particularly due to its superior control over mass production processes. This lead is significant in the fast-paced world of semiconductor technology, where smaller process nodes translate into more powerful, energy-efficient chips.

Lee’s analysis paints a picture of TSMC as a leader in the semiconductor industry, not only in terms of current production capabilities but also in technological foresight. However, the cyclical risks he outlined remind investors and industry observers that even market leaders like TSMC are not immune to broader economic trends and sector-specific downturns. The balance between maintaining technological supremacy and navigating through cyclical market conditions will be key for TSMC’s strategy moving forward.

