Trump Announces $100 Billion Taiwan Semiconductor Deal

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) is set to inject an additional $100 billion into U.S. chip production, escalating its total investment to $165 billion, a move President Donald Trump hailed as a “tremendous” step by the world’s leading semiconductor firm to fortify America’s technological backbone. This capital will fund five new fabrication facilities in Arizona, amplifying TSMC’s role as a critical supplier to tech giants like Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL), whose AI-driven innovations rely on cutting-edge chips amid a national push to reclaim semiconductor dominance. Trump, spotlighting economic and national security imperatives, framed the investment as a cornerstone of his administration’s strategy to position the U.S. as an AI hub, building on last month’s multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure pact with Oracle (ORCL), OpenAI, and SoftBank.

The $165 billion commitment underscores TSMC’s pivot to bolster U.S. manufacturing capacity, a response to years of industry offshoring that left America vulnerable in the global tech race, particularly as AI applications demand ever-more advanced semiconductors. Trump’s relentless advocacy for domestic production gains traction with TSMC’s Arizona expansion, which promises to create high-skilled jobs and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains—a priority heightened by geopolitical tensions and past chip shortages. With Nvidia and Apple leaning on TSMC’s expertise for AI chips, this $100 billion infusion not only strengthens U.S. infrastructure but also aligns with Trump’s vision of economic resurgence through technological leadership, cementing a strategic alliance between a global powerhouse and national policy goals.

