Microsoft Declares 2025 the Year to Go ‘Quantum Ready’

Microsoft (MSFT) has declared 2025 as the pivotal year for its business customers to prepare for quantum computing, emphasizing the need to become ‘quantum-ready’ to leverage future technological leaps. This announcement comes amidst a fluctuating market for quantum computing stocks; after a significant drop in January triggered by skepticism from industry leaders like Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, stocks such as Rigetti Computing (RGTI), IonQ Inc. (IONQ), and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) saw dramatic increases – currently up 22%, 24%, and 27% respectively – following Microsoft’s statement. This volatility highlights the market’s sensitivity to developments in quantum technology, especially after Google announced a breakthrough in quantum hardware in December.

In parallel, Microsoft is implementing cost-saving measures within its U.S. consulting division. An internal memo reveals plans to pause hiring and reduce travel expenses for internal meetings, opting instead for remote sessions. Only customer site visits will require executive approval, aiming to optimize spending on key clients. This move reflects broader industry trends towards efficiency amid economic uncertainties.

On another front, Meta Platforms (META), under the leadership of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is undergoing its own strategic overhaul. Zuckerberg has informed employees that the company will cut approximately 5% of its workforce, targeting low performers as part of an initiative to enhance performance management. Describing 2025 as an “intense year,” Zuckerberg’s approach is reminiscent of what Y Combinator’s Paul Graham termed “founder mode,” where decisions are driven by gut instinct rather than external consensus. This philosophy is evident across Meta’s operations as it seeks to streamline its workforce to meet future challenges head-on.

These actions from Microsoft and Meta illustrate a broader industry shift towards preparation for emerging technologies like quantum computing, coupled with a focus on internal efficiency and performance, setting the stage for what both companies anticipate will be transformative years ahead.

