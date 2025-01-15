China Preparing to Invade Taiwan: ‘Disturbing But Not a Surprise,’ Says Ex-Intel Exec

In recent discussions on Fox Business’ ‘Mornings with Maria’, former Pentagon intelligence senior executive Charles Beames provided insights into China’s escalating actions towards Taiwan and the implications for global security. Beames reacted to reports of Chinese ships allegedly cutting undersea Internet cables near Taiwan, interpreting these acts as part of a broader strategy of coercion and preparation for potential military action.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

Beames highlighted that two years ago, U.S. intelligence declassified information indicating that Chinese President Xi Jinping had directed his military to prepare for a possible land invasion of Taiwan by 2027. While he stressed that the actual invasion might or might not occur, the preparations, including cable cutting and cyber attacks, suggest a strategic build-up aimed at pressuring Taiwan into submission. He suggested that the U.S. should respond in kind, supporting Taiwan’s independence much as it did during the Berlin airlift during the Cold War, as a deterrent against autocratic expansion.

The conversation also touched on the Senate confirmation hearings of Pete Hegseth, nominated by President-elect Trump for the role of Defense Secretary. Beames described the appointment as primarily symbolic of the incoming administration’s intentions, focusing on the need for reform within the Pentagon. He emphasized that the effectiveness of a Defense Secretary largely depends on the supporting team of experienced officials within the department. Beames expressed optimism about Hegseth’s nomination, seeing it as an opportunity to shift focus back to supporting warfighters and enhancing operational capabilities, rather than bureaucratic processes.

The contentious nature of Hegseth’s confirmation hearing was noted, with some Senate Democrats questioning his qualifications, while Republicans defended his military service and potential to bring necessary changes to the Pentagon. Beames sees this nomination as indicative of an administration eager to reform military processes, which he believes have been overly bureaucratic and less focused on actual warfighting needs for too long.

This dialogue underscores a critical moment in U.S.-China relations, with Taiwan at the center of rising tensions, and a U.S. military leadership transition that could redefine America’s strategic posture in a rapidly changing global landscape.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.