Sam Altman-Backed Oklo Stock Soars After Power Deal with Data Center Operator

Oklo Inc (OKLO), a nuclear startup backed by Sam Altman, saw its shares surge over 15% in premarket trading to $22.04 following the announcement of a significant agreement with Switch, a prominent Las Vegas-based data center operator. This non-binding agreement outlines Oklo’s commitment to supply power through its Aurora powerhouse reactors, which are designed to have a maximum capacity of 15 megawatts each, summing up to a substantial 12 gigawatts by 2044.

This partnership highlights the growing trend where nuclear energy is increasingly viewed as a vital component in achieving net-zero carbon emissions globally. Known for its reliability and minimal carbon footprint, nuclear power is becoming a cornerstone for energy-intensive operations, particularly data centers operated by tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). These companies are seeking stable, carbon-free sources to meet their substantial electricity needs, especially as they expand their capabilities in artificial intelligence and other high-compute applications.

The agreement with Switch not only reflects Oklo’s strategic direction towards commercializing small modular reactors (SMRs) but also aligns with the broader industry’s shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Switch, with its established data centers serving clients like Nvidia, FedEx, Google, and PayPal, is at the forefront of this shift, aiming to leverage Oklo’s nuclear technology to enhance its offerings and sustainability credentials.

As mentioned, the market responded positively to this news indicating investor confidence in the deal’s potential to accelerate Oklo’s growth and validate its technology in a practical, commercial setting. Oklo itself emphasized the agreement’s significance, noting it as a commitment to powering AI’s escalating energy demands with clean, sustainable nuclear power.

This move by Oklo, which has been public since its merger with Altman’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in May, positions it to play a pivotal role in the energy landscape. By targeting the deployment of its first reactor by 2027, Oklo is on a path to not only contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of data centers but also to potentially reshape how the tech industry approaches energy consumption and sustainability.