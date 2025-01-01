Betting on the Quantum Buzz: Righetti, D-Wave, and QUBT’s Option Explosion

Quantum stocks have recently seen a dramatic surge, with companies like Righetti (RGTI) experiencing rises of up to 500% in just the past month. This increase has also led to a significant boost in call options trading, which is now 25,100% above average. Jon Najarian, co-founder of Market Rebellion, provided insights into this phenomenon during his appearance on Fox Business’s “Making Money.”

Najarian focused on Righetti, explaining that unlike many quantum computing companies whose options are short-term, Righetti has options extending into May 2025. He highlighted the impressive gains but cautioned that such rapid increases are not sustainable indefinitely, suggesting investors should anticipate pullbacks. Despite this, he remains confident in Righetti’s positioning in the market, which is why he continues to hold the stock.

Regarding quantum computing in general, Najarian described it as a transformative technology, moving beyond traditional computing’s binary system of zeros and ones to a state where data can exist as zeros, ones, or both simultaneously. This capability allows for much faster data processing, which is what companies like Quantum Computing (QUBT) are striving to achieve. However, he noted that while the theory and potential are clear, no one has yet built a fully functional quantum computer, making these ventures very much about future possibilities rather than current realities. He compared the excitement around quantum computing to that of AI, suggesting both fields hold bright futures, which is why investors are showing significant interest even as the year ends.

The discussion also touched on D-Wave (QBTS), where there has been considerable buying activity in options. Najarian linked this interest to recent technological advancements like Google’s Willow chip, which he described as a super-fast processor that could catalyze developments across various quantum computing companies including Nebius Group (NBIS), QUBT, QBTS, and Righetti. Additionally, he pointed out the significant endorsement and $300 million investment by JPMorgan (JPM) in Quantinuum, underscoring the growing institutional confidence in quantum computing ventures.

This dialogue sheds light on the speculative yet potentially revolutionary nature of quantum computing stocks, where the promise of future technology is driving current market enthusiasm. However, as with all investments, particularly in emerging technologies, the risks are substantial, and the future, while bright, remains unpredictable.