UBS Predicts Tesla Q4 Deliveries to Fall Just Short of Consensus

As the electric vehicle market (EV) continues to evolve, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) remains under the microscope, with UBS analyst Joseph Spak offering his insights into the company’s upcoming performance. Spak anticipates Tesla will announce its Q4 vehicle delivery figures on January 2, with an expected total of 510,000 deliveries. This figure represents a 5% increase year-over-year and a 10% rise from the previous quarter. However, this prediction falls just 1% short of the broader analyst consensus, which pegs the delivery expectation at around 512,000 units.

Despite this slight underperformance relative to consensus, Spak suggests that the importance of these delivery numbers has somewhat diminished in the context of Tesla’s stock valuation. The narrative around Tesla has increasingly shifted towards its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), overshadowing traditional metrics like delivery numbers. This shift reflects a broader investor interest in Tesla’s potential in areas like autonomous driving technology, rather than just its vehicle sales volume.

Investor sentiment, as gathered through conversations, indicates a broad expectation range for Tesla’s deliveries from 500,000 to 510,000, aligning closely with Spak’s forecast. This anticipation is tempered by UBS’s maintained ‘Sell’ rating on Tesla stock, setting a price target at $226. This cautious stance might be attributed to several factors, including skepticism about Tesla’s ability to consistently meet high growth expectations amidst increasing competition in the EV market and the high valuation of its stock (121.95 forward (P/E) as of the last check) based on future AI and autonomous driving prospects rather than current performance metrics.

The focus on AI and its integration into Tesla’s vehicles, particularly for full self-driving capabilities, has been a significant driver of stock interest. Tesla’s commitment to AI has not only elevated its market position but also introduced a narrative where traditional financial metrics take a backseat to technological breakthroughs. However, for investors, this also means navigating through higher uncertainty. The promise of AI-driven profits is yet to be fully realized, and as such, the market’s response to delivery numbers might not be as pronounced as in previous quarters.

Tesla’s stock has often been a volatile asset, with its price movements historically reacting strongly to delivery reports, earnings announcements, and Musk’s announcements regarding future tech developments. However, with the narrative pivoting towards AI, these traditional catalysts might not hold the same weight. Investors are now potentially more interested in Tesla’s progress towards scalable AI applications, regulatory approvals for autonomous driving, and the expansion of its energy storage solutions like the Tesla Megapack.

In conclusion, while Tesla’s Q4 delivery numbers are expected to show growth, the market’s reaction might be more about the company’s narrative around AI and less about the numbers themselves. This shift in focus could redefine what success looks like for Tesla investors, moving from volume-focused metrics to advancements in technology and market disruption potential. However, with UBS’s ‘Sell’ rating and a cautious price target, it’s clear that not all analysts are convinced that Tesla’s current market valuation fully accounts for the risks and uncertainties ahead.

Price Action: Tesla’s current stock price shows a positive trend. As of the last check, TSLA was up 0.40 to $419.35, with a day range of $413.70 – $427.93 and a 52-week range of $138.80 – $488.54.