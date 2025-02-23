Jim Cramer’s Nvidia Warning: ‘I Say Don’t Trade It’

Jim Cramer on ‘Mad Money’ dissected Friday’s market sell-off – Dow down 749 points, S&P 1.71%, Nasdaq 2.2% – highlighting a split between faltering momentum stocks like Hims & Hers (down 26%) and resilient classic growth names, with Domino’s earnings Monday as a consumer pulse check.

Jim Cramer, the ever-animated host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money,’ took to the airwaves Friday night to dissect a bruising market sell-off – where the Dow (DJIA) shed 749 points, the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.71%, and the Nasdaq (COMP) cratered 2.2% – painting a tale of two markets: momentum stocks gasping for air and classic growth names like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) cruising steady. He framed the day’s carnage as a consumer confidence hangover post-election euphoria, spotlighting Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Monday earnings as a litmus test for whether this weakening spans rich, poor, or middle wallets, with CEO Russell Wiener poised to deliver unvarnished insights. Cramer’s game plan for the week ahead weaves a tapestry of earnings and economic cues, from Kotera Energy’s (CTRA) oil and gas prospects buoyed by $4 natural gas to Realty Income’s (O) reliable dividend hike, all while urging investors to sift through the wreckage for opportunities amid a momentum meltdown.

Cramer’s lens zooms in on a market split, where the “House of Pain” has clobbered high-flyers like Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) – down 26% after the FDA greenlit Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 supply, threatening its cheap weight-loss drug niche – while old-school growth offers a lifeline for diversified portfolios. He’s eyeing Tuesday’s lineup with Home Depot (HD), expecting a soft quarter but storm-driven rebuilding upside, alongside Planet Fitness (PLNT) as a bet on health-conscious youth, and Sempra (SRE) as a sleeper utility with growth chops—though Workday’s downgrade hints at enterprise software frailty that could drag the market further. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Nvidia (NVDA) delivers its highly anticipated earnings report, with the $3 trillion AI giant under pressure after a 4% decline amid a broader 3% semiconductor sell-off. Cramer advises (5:57 in the video), “Don’t trade it,” placing faith in CEO Jensen Huang to navigate concerns over the Blackwell platform. This moment could define the company’s growth trajectory.

The week’s pulse, per Cramer, beats through economic beats like Thursday’s GDP read—potentially the last hurrah of post-election business optimism—and Friday’s PCE inflation gauge, which could signal cooling or trouble depending on whether bonds reflect slackening prices or a faltering economy. He’s not shy about picks—favoring EQT Corp. (EQT) over Devon Energy (DVN) in the natural gas rally, circling Vistra Corp. (VST) for its nuclear data center play, and rooting for Dell (DELL) to rebound with its Nvidia-aligned AI prowess—while advising callers like Rose from Pennsylvania to wait out The Trade Desk’s stumble and Chuck from North Carolina to trim Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) parabolic gains. Cramer’s mission, as he bellows, is to save viewers money by decoding this volatility, spotlighting Cleveland Cliffs’ fight against Chinese steel dumping and Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) inflation dance, weaving a roadmap through a market where momentum’s tumble might just be the classic growth’s cue to shine.

