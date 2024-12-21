Why Fed Rate Cuts Won’t Lower Your Mortgage Costs

CNBC has released an insightful video exploring how the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies have profoundly impacted mortgage financing costs in the United States, shaping a volatile market for homebuyers. During the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank slashed interest rates to historic lows and engaged in massive purchases of mortgage-backed securities. These actions were part of quantitative easing (QE) aimed at stimulating the economy, which in turn pushed mortgage rates to unprecedented lows in 2021, making home financing notably cheaper for that period.

However, as inflation surged post-pandemic, the Fed adopted a more restrictive policy, raising interest rates to cool down the economy and curb inflationary pressures. This shift from ultra-low to significantly higher rates has had a profound impact on mortgage affordability. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage, which was at all-time lows in 2021, has now climbed to around 7% in 2024, dramatically increasing the cost of home financing. For instance, a mortgage that would have cost around $157,000 in interest payments in 2021 now sees that cost jump to over $463,000, contributing to what many perceive as a “double whammy” of high home prices and elevated mortgage rates.

This increase in borrowing costs has led to a phenomenon known as the “lock-in effect,” where homeowners with rates below 3.75% are reluctant to sell their homes and lose those favorable rates, thus reducing housing supply. This scarcity, coupled with high financing costs, has made the housing market particularly unaffordable, with 26% of homes sold in 2024 being cash purchases, an all-time high. Those relying on mortgage financing are now spending over 35% of their income on housing, a significant portion of their earnings.

The Fed’s recent attempts to mitigate these effects through rate cuts have not translated into lower mortgage rates as expected. Instead, the market has seen treasury yields and mortgage rates rise following these announcements. This disconnect is partly because mortgage rates are more closely aligned with the 10-year Treasury yield than with the federal funds rate. Moreover, the spread between the Treasury yield and mortgage rates, which accounts for credit risk among other factors, has widened, adding to the cost of new mortgages.

The Fed’s departure from buying mortgage-backed securities, known as quantitative tightening, further complicates the situation. This policy is designed to reduce the Fed’s balance sheet by not replacing securities as they mature, which can put upward pressure on rates. Analysts suggest this process might continue into 2025, potentially keeping mortgage rates high or even increasing them, with forecasts predicting rates could hover above 5.5% or even in the low 7% range.

The dynamics of these policies have put potential homebuyers in a challenging position, where waiting for lower rates might not yield the desired relief due to the complex interplay of economic indicators like inflation, government borrowing, and investor sentiment. Homeownership, traditionally a symbol of the American dream, is becoming increasingly out of reach for many, with renters currently facing monthly costs $1,000 less than mortgage holders. However, the fixed-rate mortgage system in the U.S. offers a degree of certainty and protection against rate fluctuations that adjustable-rate mortgages in other countries do not, though at the cost of potentially higher total interest over the life of the loan.

In summary, while the Federal Reserve’s policies aim to navigate the economy through various stages of growth and inflation control, their direct and indirect effects on mortgage rates have created a challenging environment for housing affordability, with no clear relief in sight for those looking to buy homes in the near future.