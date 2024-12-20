Musk Supports Johnson’s Plan to Prevent Shutdown as House Vote Looms

In a dramatic turn of events, as reported by Bloomberg, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to garner support for a third attempt at a government spending package, backed by Elon Musk, a key adviser to President-elect Donald Trump. This latest proposal, aimed at keeping the government operational until March 14, also includes disaster relief and significant economic aid for farmers. Musk, taking to his platform X, praised Johnson’s efforts, noting the transformation of the bill from a cumbersome document into a much more manageable one under the given political constraints.

The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances. It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces. Ball should now be in the Dem court. https://t.co/KnSwLEjvjd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

According to the report, Johnson, after a strategic meeting with House Republicans, expressed a unanimous will to proceed, though he remained tight-lipped about the specifics, indicating only that there were still minor issues to resolve. The use of an expedited legislative process would necessitate a two-thirds majority, implying that Johnson would need considerable Democratic votes for the bill to pass.

The political maneuvering came after a failed attempt on Thursday to pass a bill that included suspending the national debt limit, a condition Trump had insisted upon. The decision to omit this contentious issue from the new proposal was confirmed, as per the report, by Representative Don Bacon, highlighting the GOP’s strategic retreat from a position that had caused division within its ranks and failed to secure passage.

Amidst this legislative drama, Musk’s influence was palpable as he had earlier threatened a government shutdown unless the incoming administration’s demands were met. His call for “sensible bills” or a shutdown underscored the high stakes and the pressure on Congress. The government, in response, began preparations for a potential shutdown, with notifications sent to federal workers about possible furloughs.

The exclusion of Democrats from earlier negotiations was a point of contention until House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries revealed that lines of communication with Johnson had been reestablished. This was particularly crucial after Trump had previously scuttled a bipartisan deal, demonstrating his significant sway over the legislative process, though not without revealing the limits of this influence in a divided Congress.

Trump continued his aggressive stance, using his Truth Social platform to shift responsibility for any shutdown to the current administration, arguing it was a “Biden problem” while suggesting GOP willingness to assist in resolving the issue.

This scenario paints a vivid picture of the complex interplay between political power, legislative strategy, and the looming changes with Trump’s impending presidency. The Republican’s current majority in the House, alongside their soon-to-be control in the Senate, still faces significant internal divisions that could hinder Trump’s agenda. Meanwhile, Democrats are firm on not supporting any debt ceiling adjustments without negotiating concessions, particularly wary of how such adjustments might be used to fund tax cuts favored by the GOP.

As Congress races against time, this latest spending proposal by Johnson, now with Musk’s endorsement, represents a critical juncture. It not only tests the new dynamics of political influence under the shadow of Trump’s administration but also underscores the ongoing battle over fiscal responsibility, government operations, and the balance of power in Washington.