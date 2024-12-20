Qualcomm Prevails in Legal Clash with Arm Over Chip Designs

In a pivotal legal battle over chip technology licensing, Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) emerged victorious in a Delaware federal court against claims by Arm Holdings Plc (ARM), as reported by Bloomberg. The lawsuit alleged that Qualcomm breached a license agreement following its $1.4 billion acquisition of Nuvia Inc. in 2021. The jury decided that Qualcomm did not violate the terms of the license by integrating Nuvia’s technology into its chips without escalating to higher licensing fees. However, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on whether Nuvia itself had breached the license agreement, leaving that aspect of the case open for potential future litigation as decided by US District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

This trial underscores the complex relationship between Qualcomm, one of Arm’s largest customers, and Arm, which has seen their partnership strained as both companies vie for dominance in the burgeoning computer-processor market. The outcome is significant because it affects the tech landscape where numerous companies depend on Arm’s licensed chip architecture, integrated into Qualcomm’s broad range of products from smartphones to automotive technology.

Following the verdict, Qualcomm’s stock saw a modest rise of nearly 2% to $155.50 in late trading, while Arm’s shares experienced a decline of about 1.50% to $130.25. Qualcomm issued a statement celebrating the decision, stating that it “vindicated Qualcomm’s right to innovate and affirmed that all the Qualcomm products at issue in the case are protected by Qualcomm’s contract with Arm.” Arm, on the other hand, chose not to comment immediately after the trial.

The crux of Arm’s argument was that the acquisition of Nuvia necessitated a renegotiation of the licensing terms, accusing Qualcomm of using the technology without paying the appropriate, higher rate. Arm also demanded that Qualcomm destroy the designs acquired through the Nuvia purchase. Qualcomm countered these claims by asserting that it possessed a separate, overarching license from Arm that allowed for such applications of Nuvia’s technology within its product development.

The trial, which took place in Delaware due to Qualcomm’s incorporation there, highlighted the state’s status as a central hub for patent-infringement and licensing disputes, reflecting its business-friendly legal environment. The CEOs of both Qualcomm and Arm testified during the weeklong trial, underscoring the high stakes involved.

Arm, originally from the UK and now majority-owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp., is renowned for selling chip designs and licensing its instruction set, which is crucial for software to interact with hardware. Qualcomm, headquartered in San Diego, is a key supplier of chips to major mobile phone manufacturers like Samsung Electronics Co.

The case, officially known as Arm v. Qualcomm, 22-cv-01146 in the US District Court for the District of Delaware (Wilmington), not only resolved one aspect of the ongoing tension between these tech giants but also sets a precedent for how licensing agreements might be interpreted in future disputes involving acquisitions and technology integration. This decision could influence the strategies of other tech companies navigating the intricate world of chip technology licensing and innovation.