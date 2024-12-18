Social Security Shake-Up? Senate Bill Could Bring Key Changes Soon

In the final days of the current Congressional session, the U.S. Senate is poised to vote on the Social Security Fairness Act, a bill that has already passed the House with bipartisan support on November 12. This legislation aims to repeal the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), rules that reduce Social Security benefits for certain public sector workers who also receive pensions from non-Social Security covered employment. These provisions have been in place for decades, with WEP introduced in 1983 to adjust benefits for those with non-covered pensions, and GPO enacted in 1977 to modify spousal or widow(er) benefits.

According to the Social Security Administration, as of 2022, WEP affected about 2.01 million beneficiaries, which is roughly 3.1% of all Social Security recipients, while GPO impacted nearly 735,000 individuals, approximately 1% of beneficiaries. However, these rules do not apply universally. WEP does not affect those with 30 or more years of substantial earnings under Social Security or specific groups like federal workers hired post-1983, certain nonprofit employees, railroad retirees, or those whose only non-covered work was before 1957. Similarly, GPO does not apply to those whose pension isn’t based on their earnings or to government employees who paid into Social Security for their pension.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as per a CNBC report, has committed to bringing the bill to a vote, having filed for a cloture vote on the motion to proceed. If this motion secures 60 votes, the process could advance swiftly. The bill enjoys 62 co-sponsors in the Senate, though the absence of some senators and the change in office for others could impact the vote count. Additionally, amendments might be suggested, potentially altering the bill’s original intent or addressing its financial implications.

The passage of this act would have immediate implications for nearly 3 million beneficiaries, though implementing these changes could be delayed due to the Social Security Administration’s staffing and resource constraints. If not immediate, beneficiaries might receive retroactive payments to cover the period of adjustment.

However, this legislative move isn’t without criticism. Policy experts argue that repealing WEP and GPO would make Social Security less equitable and further strain its financial stability. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that this repeal would bring forward the date of Social Security trust fund depletion by six months and cost about $196 billion over ten years. This comes at a time when the Social Security trust fund is projected to be depleted in nine years, posing significant challenges for future reforms.

Despite these concerns, the bill has garnered strong support from various public sector unions, eager for the relief it promises. Yet, as Maya MacGuineas from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget notes, this could accelerate the program’s fiscal challenges. The broader implications for Social Security reform are significant, reducing the window for making the program solvent as the depletion date nears.