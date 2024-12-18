EPA Greenlights California’s 2035 Ban on Gas-Only Cars

In a significant environmental policy move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved California’s groundbreaking plan to phase out the sale of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This decision, made in the waning days of President Joe Biden’s administration, has stirred controversy and set the stage for potential legal and political battles as President-elect Donald Trump has promised to undo such waivers once in office.

Under the Clean Air Act, EPA Administrator Michael Regan has granted California a waiver to enforce its ambitious strategy, which stipulates that by 2035, at least 80% of new cars sold in the state must be electric vehicles (EVs), with the remaining 20% consisting of plug-in hybrid models. This regulation isn’t isolated to California; it has been adopted by 11 other states, including New York, Massachusetts, and Oregon, thereby influencing a significant portion of the U.S. automotive market.

Simultaneously, another waiver was granted for California’s “Omnibus” regulation aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, showcasing the state’s comprehensive approach to air quality improvement. However, this move has met with resistance from the automotive industry. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing major car manufacturers like General Motors, Volkswagen, and Toyota, argues that these regulations will stifle economic growth, increase costs, and reduce consumer choices. They contend that fulfilling these mandates would require nothing short of a miracle and suggest that some states reconsider their commitment to California’s standards.

California’s mandate includes incremental targets, starting with 35% of new vehicles being zero-emission by 2026, escalating to 68% by 2030. These steps are seen as vital for the state to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction goals and to combat smog. However, the pushback against these policies is not just from industry but also from legal fronts. The Supreme Court has decided to consider a challenge by fuel producers against the 2022 waiver that allowed California to implement these rules, highlighting the contentious nature of state-level environmental regulations that exceed federal standards.

This scenario reflects a broader tension between state autonomy in environmental policy and federal oversight, especially concerning climate change and air quality. The EPA’s reversal in 2022 of a Trump-era decision to strip California of its waiver rights underlines the fluctuating political landscape surrounding vehicle emissions. With Trump’s pledge to reverse these approvals, the future of these regulations hangs in balance, potentially affecting not just California but the 11 states that have aligned with its emissions standards.

This regulatory saga underscores the complex interplay between environmental goals, industry interests, and political dynamics. California’s pioneering approach to vehicle emissions and EV adoption could either set a precedent for aggressive climate action or become a focal point for debates on federal versus state regulatory powers, depending on future legal outcomes and political shifts.