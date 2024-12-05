What Will Bitcoin Be Worth in 2045 According to MicroStrategy’s Saylor?

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

In a recent appearance on Fox Business’s “Making Money,” Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy (MSTR), discussed his company’s innovative approach to investing in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and his bold predictions for its future value. This interview provided a comprehensive look into how MicroStrategy leverages financial strategies to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility and potential.

Saylor explained MicroStrategy’s strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, which involves issuing securities that cater to different investor appetites for risk. He highlighted that some investors prefer low volatility, opting for MicroStrategy’s convertible bonds which offer zero percent interest but come with arbitrage opportunities. This allows these investors to benefit from Bitcoin’s upside without the direct risk of holding the cryptocurrency. On the other hand, equity investors are drawn to the high performance and volatility of MicroStrategy’s stock, which is levered against Bitcoin holdings, thereby amplifying returns.

Addressing skepticism about the sustainability of his strategy, Saylor likened public companies to engines of capital markets, asserting that they exist to issue securities. He argued that MicroStrategy serves a significant need by offering various securities that provide different levels of risk and reward, aligning with the massive capital that must invest but cannot directly buy Bitcoin.

Saylor also drew parallels between digital capital and traditional assets like real estate, emphasizing Bitcoin’s advantage as a digital asset that can be moved instantly across borders without the liabilities associated with physical property like taxes or legal issues. He stressed that Bitcoin represents a shift towards digital capital, which could eventually hold trillions in value, suggesting a future where each Bitcoin might be worth $13 million, based on a 29% annual growth rate over 21 years.

When questioned about Bitcoin’s broader impact beyond finance, Saylor described it as a “protocol for prosperity,” beneficial for countries, companies, families, and individuals alike. He pointed out Bitcoin’s potential to aid underdeveloped nations by providing a stable store of value, contrasting with traditional aid that often depreciates due to local currency inflation.

Critics, like hedge fund manager Jim Chanos, have accused Saylor of orchestrating a speculative bubble. In response, Saylor suggested that detractors, much like past skeptics of transformative technologies, simply need more time and education to appreciate Bitcoin’s role in the digital age.

Looking towards his legacy, Saylor expressed interest in supporting Bitcoin’s adoption long after his lifetime, perhaps by leaving his Bitcoin wealth to contribute to the protocol’s global spread, rather than through traditional philanthropy. He hopes to be remembered for commercializing and spreading Bitcoin’s use across corporations and governments, continuing the work started by Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

This discussion not only highlighted Saylor’s vision for Bitcoin, currently trading above the $103K level, but also underscored the broader implications of digital capital in the fourth industrial revolution, showcasing a future where Bitcoin could redefine economic structures and opportunities worldwide.