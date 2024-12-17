Waymo Goes Global: Autonomous Vehicles to Hit Tokyo Streets

Alphabet’s self-driving car unit, Waymo, is set to expand its operations internationally, bringing its autonomous vehicles to the bustling streets of Tokyo in early 2025. This initiative marks Waymo’s first venture outside the United States, partnering with Nihon Kotsu, Japan’s largest taxi operator, and GO, a major taxi app in the region. The collaboration aims to integrate Waymo’s technology into Tokyo’s complex urban environment, characterized by left-hand traffic and a high population density.

Alphabet said the project is not merely about deploying vehicles but involves a comprehensive learning phase for Waymo’s autonomous driving system, known as the Waymo Driver. This system will need to adapt to the nuances of Japanese driving conditions, which include navigating through some of the world’s most crowded streets. The initial step involves manually operated vehicles by Nihon Kotsu drivers to map out key areas of Tokyo like Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Chiyoda, Chūō, Shinagawa, and Kōtō. This mapping will provide essential data to refine the autonomous system’s understanding of local traffic patterns and road behaviors.

This expansion into Tokyo aligns with Japan’s broader vision for transportation’s future, where both the national and metropolitan governments of Tokyo have been actively promoting the adoption of innovative mobility technologies. These efforts are in response to the evolving needs of society, particularly in enhancing safety and improving mobility. Waymo’s involvement is part of this strategic direction, aiming to contribute to a more efficient and safe transportation ecosystem.

The partnership with Nihon Kotsu and GO is crucial for this venture’s success. Nihon Kotsu will manage and service the fleet of Waymo’s all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles, ensuring they are well-maintained and operated according to local standards. The collaboration also includes training for Nihon Kotsu’s team on how to handle vehicles with Waymo’s autonomous tech, ensuring a smooth transition to full autonomy when the time comes.

Waymo’s approach in Tokyo will be methodical, focusing on safety and performance validation at every step. The company’s history of rigorous safety protocols, which has allowed it to drive millions of miles autonomously on US roads, will be replicated in Japan. This includes working closely with Japanese regulatory bodies, policymakers, and local community groups to ensure the technology’s integration is both responsible and beneficial to Tokyo’s residents.

This move to Tokyo not only represents a significant milestone for Waymo but also for the global adoption of autonomous vehicles, showcasing how such technologies can be adapted to diverse and challenging urban settings. The experience gained in Tokyo will further refine Waymo’s capabilities, potentially setting a precedent for similar expansions into other international markets in the future. Through this partnership, Waymo aims not just to navigate Tokyo’s streets but to become a pivotal part of the city’s transportation framework, enhancing urban mobility in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.