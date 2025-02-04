Alphabet’s Undervalued Stock: A Buffer Against Trade Turmoil

Alphabet Inc. faces a Chinese antitrust probe but shows resilience with stock gains ahead of earnings.

The company is valued attractively at less than 22 times estimated earnings, a discount among tech giants.

Alphabet anticipates revenue growth acceleration to 17.8% in 2025, with net earnings growth maintaining a double-digit pace.

In the face of trade and geopolitical tensions, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) remains a beacon of stability and growth potential within the tech sector, particularly as it navigates the challenges posed by China’s retaliatory antitrust probe against Google. Despite China’s announcement, as reported by Bloomberg, of an investigation into Google’s alleged market dominance in the Android smartphone sector in China, Alphabet’s stock showed resilience, rising 0.91% to $204.49 in premarket trading ahead of its earnings report. This response underscores the company’s strong fundamentals, including its focus on cloud and advertising markets, which provide a buffer against tariff-related risks.

Analysts have highlighted Alphabet’s valuation as particularly attractive, especially when juxtaposed with other megacap tech firms heavily invested in artificial intelligence (AI). Bloomberg notes that the search giant trades at less than 22 times estimated earnings, presenting a bargain compared to the broader Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX). This valuation is seen as a reflection of competitive pressures in AI and ongoing antitrust concerns, although the latter’s impact might be mitigated under the current political climate with Donald Trump’s administration potentially taking a more lenient stance on antitrust policies.

Alphabet’s financial health is robust, with revenue growth projected to accelerate to nearly 18% in 2025, up from 15% the previous year. Net earnings are also expected to grow by 12% in 2025, maintaining a double-digit growth trajectory. Such projections are bolstered by Alphabet’s diversified business model, which isn’t as heavily impacted by hardware tariffs as some of its peers. The company’s performance in January, where the stock climbed nearly 8% to hit record levels, alongside a year-end gain of over 35% in 2024, showcases investor confidence in Alphabet’s ability to thrive amidst global trade uncertainties.

The focus on Google’s Android in China, where based on IDC data it holds approximately 70% market share, might seem like a direct hit, but given Google’s services have been largely unavailable in the country since 2010, the immediate impact on Alphabet’s operational performance appears limited. Instead, the market’s attention is more on Alphabet’s upcoming earnings, which are expected to further validate the company’s growth narrative and potentially extend the rally in Big Tech stocks.

In essence, while trade frictions pose risks, Alphabet’s strategic positioning in less tariff-sensitive sectors like cloud computing and digital advertising, combined with its attractive valuation, positions it as a compelling investment amidst the tumult of international trade disputes.

