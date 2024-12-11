Microsoft to Take $800M Hit After GM Exits Cruise Robotaxi Venture

Microsoft (MSFT) has announced an anticipated impairment charge of approximately $800 million in its fiscal year 2025 second quarter, stemming from General Motors’ (GM) decision to exit its Cruise autonomous driving venture. This financial adjustment comes after General Motors revealed on Tuesday that it would cease development of its robotaxi service, citing intense competition and the significant investment of time and resources required to scale operations. Since 2016, GM had poured over $10 billion into the project.

Microsoft had previously invested in Cruise in January 2021, participating in a funding round that saw more than $2 billion invested alongside other institutional investors like Honda Motor Co. This investment aimed at accelerating the commercialization of self-driving vehicles. However, with GM’s strategic pivot away from the robotaxi market, Microsoft now faces the need to account for the diminished value of its stake in Cruise.

This charge will notably affect Microsoft’s financials, with an expected negative impact of about 9 cents per share on its second-quarter earnings. This decision by GM to pull back from autonomous vehicle development reflects broader industry challenges, including regulatory hurdles, technological complexities, and the high cost of scaling such innovative but capital-intensive projects.

For Microsoft, this development is a reminder of the risks associated with investments in emerging tech sectors, particularly those that require long-term commitment and substantial capital before yielding returns. The tech giant’s involvement in Cruise was part of a broader strategy to integrate AI and cloud computing into the automotive sector, areas where Microsoft has been actively expanding its footprint. However, this particular venture’s outcome highlights the volatile nature of investing in cutting-edge technology where market conditions can shift rapidly.

Price Action: On Wednesday, MSFT saw a positive day of trading, closing 1.28% higher at $448.99. However, the stock experienced a slight dip in after-hours trading, falling 0.01% to $448.93. Despite this minor decline, Microsoft’s stock has been performing well overall, with shares closing just $19.36 shy of its 52-week high of $468.35.