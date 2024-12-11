Elon Musk Makes History: Net Worth Crosses $400 Billion

Elon Musk has reached an unprecedented financial milestone, becoming the first individual to amass a net worth of $400 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This surge was driven largely by an insider share sale at SpaceX, which added approximately $50 billion to his wealth, bringing his total to an astounding $439.2 billion, as reported by Bloomberg.

The surge in Musk’s wealth has been notably influenced by the political climate following Donald Trump’s recent election win, where Musk served as a prominent political donor and supporter. The election outcome has had a direct impact on Tesla’s stock, which has risen by about 65%, fueled by expectations of regulatory changes favorable to Tesla (TSLA), such as the streamlining of self-driving car deployment and the elimination of EV tax credits that benefit competitors.

Musk’s role in the new administration as co-head of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) positions him to wield significant influence in Washington, directly connecting with the Oval Office. This political involvement extends to his business interests, notably with SpaceX, which has seen its valuation soar to about $350 billion after a $1.25 billion share purchase from insiders. This deal not only cements SpaceX’s status as the world’s most valuable private startup but also aligns with increased government contracts under a Trump administration, which has openly praised Musk’s space ambitions.

The value of xAI, Musk’s AI venture, has also doubled to $50 billion since its last funding round, buoyed by the political shift’s impact on market interest. Musk’s business acumen and political alliances are further highlighted by the appointment of Jared Isaacman as NASA head, a move that promises more collaborative opportunities for SpaceX given Isaacman’s past investments and praise for the company.

However, not all news has been positive for Musk; a Delaware judge recently invalidated his 2018 Tesla compensation package for the second time, valued at over $100 billion, though Musk has labeled the decision as “absolute corruption” and Tesla has moved to appeal. Despite this setback, Musk’s financial standing remains unparalleled, ensuring his title as the world’s richest individual remains secure regardless of legal outcomes concerning his compensation.