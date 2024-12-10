Insider Sale Rockets SpaceX to $350 Billion Valuation

In a significant move reflecting the continued growth of Elon Musk’s business ventures, SpaceX has agreed to buy back up to $1.25 billion worth of insider shares, valuing the company at an unprecedented $350 billion. This valuation, confirmed by an internal email seen by Bloomberg, marks a substantial increase from the previous per-share price of $112 to $185, highlighting a rapid appreciation in SpaceX’s worth within just three months.

The publication notes that SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is not only buying back shares but is also facilitating its investors to purchase an additional $750 million in stock, with SpaceX itself committing to buy back up to $500 million worth of common stock. This transaction underlines the company’s robust financial health and investor confidence.

This latest valuation positions SpaceX as the world’s most valuable private startup, outstripping even some of the largest publicly traded corporations in terms of market cap. The surge in valuation can be largely attributed to the positive market sentiment following the recent US election, with Elon Musk’s businesses benefiting from his perceived closer relationship with President-elect Donald Trump.

SpaceX has solidified its reputation as a leading force in the aerospace industry, serving as a key contractor for NASA, the Pentagon, and various commercial entities for launching satellites, cargo, and astronauts into space. Additionally, its Starlink project aims to expand global internet coverage through a constellation of satellites, further enhancing its revenue streams and market potential.

The broader implications of this valuation extend beyond SpaceX’s immediate operational successes. It reflects a broader investor enthusiasm for Musk’s portfolio, which has seen his personal wealth climb to approximately $384 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This tender offer, allowing employees and early investors to sell their shares, provides a much-needed liquidity option in a privately held company, showcasing the dynamic between growth, investment, and shareholder value in high-stakes tech ventures.

(Bloomberg contributed to this report.)