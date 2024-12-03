Golden Parachute: Gelsinger’s $12 Million Exit from Intel’s Boardroom

In a significant shakeup at Intel (INTC), former CEO Pat Gelsinger is set to receive a severance package that could total up to $12 million, according to a regulatory filing reported by Reuters. This payout includes a base salary of $1.9 million for 18 months, alongside 1.5 times his target bonus amounting to $3.4 million, which will be disbursed over the same period. Additionally, Gelsinger is eligible for an annual bonus for the 11 months he served in 2024, which contributes to the substantial compensation package.

The decision to part ways with Gelsinger came after less than four years of leadership, where he spearheaded a costly and ambitious turnaround plan for the company. However, during a recent board meeting, the Intel directors concluded that the strategy was not yielding the desired results. Faced with the choice of retirement or removal, Gelsinger opted to resign, effective December 1st, passing the baton to two interim leaders as Intel begins its search for a permanent CEO.

This transition at Intel underscores the challenges faced by the semiconductor industry, particularly in the U.S., where competition is fierce and technological advancements are rapid. Gelsinger’s departure highlights the pressure on tech leaders to not only innovate but also to deliver immediate financial results amidst strategic overhauls. The board’s decision, while tough, reflects a broader industry trend where patience for long-term strategies can be thin, especially under the scrutiny of shareholders and market performance expectations.

The severance package, while generous, also signals the high stakes involved in executive roles at major tech firms, where leaders are often rewarded handsomely for their commitment and the risks they take, even if their tenure ends abruptly. This event at Intel will likely be closely watched by industry analysts and competitors alike, as it might influence executive strategies and board decisions in similar technology giants moving forward.

Price Action: Intel shares are down less than one percent in pre-market trading, currently at $23.88.